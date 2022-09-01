Stolen puppy rescued by BTP Lancaster officers after text from passenger on train
A stolen puppy was rescued by Lancaster transport police officers after a passenger on a train texted BTP with information about the dog.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:44 am
BTP Lancashire said on Twitter: “This eight-week old French bulldog was rescued by officers last week - after a passenger #TextBTP to report they’d overheard two men discussing a dog they had stolen.
"#Lancaster officers were close by and within minutes a man was #arrested.
"Puppy safely back to owner. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Text BTP on 6016 with an issue that doesn’t require emergency response.