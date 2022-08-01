Stolen bike worth £4k spotted on train to Lancaster by cycle owner's friend

The suspected thief stole the bike then bought a train ticket to Lancaster and got on the train with it, said BTP Lancashire on their Twitter feed.

A friend of the victim of the theft saw the lad on the train with the bike.

The friend then confirmed with the victim whether the bike was stolen.

Lancaster Railway Station. BTP officers caught a thief with a stolen bike after the cycle owner's friend spotted the £4k bike on the train between Arnside and Lancaster.

The friend then informed the conductor by #TextBTP on 61016 that a crime was in progress.

British Transport Police met the train at Lancaster.

The theft suspect was arrested, handed over to @SouthLakesPol, and the bike was recovered.

British Transport Police said they were in the #RightPlaceRightTime.

They also said it was great use of their #TextBTP on 61016

In an emergency always dial 999.