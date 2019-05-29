Steve Robinson manhunt: everything we know about the investigation into the Kirkham false imprisonment

Police are looking to trace Steve Robinson, from Lancaster, in connection with a false imprisonment case in Kirkham.

Officers are hunting for Robinson, 35, of Norfolk Street, Lancaster, in connection with a "false imprisonment offence in Kirkham on March 24."

In a Facebook post, Blackpool Police said: "A man was falsely imprisoned at an address in the town and assaulted by two men, suffering bruising to his body."

"The man eventually escaped and contacted police."

A 28-year-old man from Preston was subsequently arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police now want to trace Robinson in connection with the offence as well.

Robinson is described as white, 6'3, medium build with blue eyes.

Officers say he has links to Blackpool, Kirkham, and Lancaster.

They say that he is also wanted by police after failing to appear in court in November after being charged with environmental offences in November 2018.

Heather Kelly, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information about Robinson’s whereabouts."

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604141 or email 3326@lancashire.pnn.police.uk