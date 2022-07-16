These are some of the traffic offences Lancashire Police have tackled this week:
1. Driver caught speeding through roadworks on M55
An unmarked police vehicle spotted a car speeding through the 50mph roadworks on the M55 on Friday (July 15).
Police said the driver's excuse was that they were "late for work".
A Traffic Offence Report (TOR) was issued.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
2. Driver caught using phone
A motorist was spotted on their mobile phone as they were driving through the 50mph roadworks on the M55 on Friday (July 15).
Police said as they waited for a safe place to stop the vehicle, the driver was still using their phone as they joined the M6.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was reported.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
3. No licence or insurance
A driver was requested to stop on the M55 following an incident in Liverpool which occurred earlier in July.
Police said the driver was a new owner so not involved, but the driver did not have a licence or insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
4. Driver under influence of cocaine
A car using a cloned licence plate was stopped by police in Garstang.
Officers subsequently found the driver was under the influence of cocaine and had no licence or insurance.
12 people, four adults and eight children, were also crammed into the five-seater car - which was travelling from Blackpool to Scotland.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Road Police