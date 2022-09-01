News you can trust since 1837
Speeding driver with young family in car doing 106mph on M6 at Lancaster was rushing to toilet

A driver seen by police doing over 100mph on the M6 at Lancaster with a young family onboard said he was rushing to the toilet.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:05 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “Landrover sighted by MN34 on M6 at Lancaster at 106mph.

“When stopped the driver had their young family on board and stated that they were rushing to the toilet (despite having missed Forton Services due to their speed).

“Driver asked to be let off with a warning.

Landrover sighted by MN34 on M6 at Lancaster at 106mph. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

“Driver reported.”