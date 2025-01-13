Sneaky burglar steals cash from elderly Lancaster resident’s home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a property in south Lancaster.

The incident took place in Cumberland View in Bowerham, a road quite well hidden from Bowerham Road and close to Adelphi Street.

It happened on Wednesday January 8, sometime in the afternnoon, possibly between 1pm and 6pm.

An unknown person sneaked into an insecure house while the elderly resident was inside and stole an amount of money from within.

Police have urged residents to keep all doors locked to prevent you becoming a victim.

Contact them on 101 quoting log 1056 of 8th Jan if you can help.