Shotguns handed over to Morecambe police as part of national firearms amnesty

Two shotguns were among weapons handed in to police in Morecambe during a national amnesty.

Numerous guns have been permanently removed from the streets of Lancashire as part of a national firearms amnesty after tests by the National Crime Agency determined that certain models of top-venting blank firing (TVBF) guns are readily convertible into lethal firearms, and are therefore illegal.

Lancashire Police joined other forces in a four-week amnesty for the Turkish-manufactured models BLOW, CEONIC, EKOL and RETAY.

Four of these models were handed in at police stations throughout the county alongside one TVBF of a different model and 11 other items including pistols, shotguns, BB guns and revolvers. In addition to the 16 firearms the public also handed in 113 ammunitions.

Among the items handed over were two shotguns in Morecambe.

The amnesty ended on February 28. Anyone still in possession of an illegal TVBF could be subject to prosecution and up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Chief Inspector of Specialist Operations Firearm Licensing, Jon Penson, said: "We are fortunate that gun crime in Lancashire remains low and with the help of the public we have made our communities safer through the removal of these weapons.

“We remain committed to robustly protecting the public and acting on any intelligence. Communities hold the key to helping reduce firearm related crime. Information from witnesses and local communities is vital if we are to obtain the evidence we need to arrest and prosecute offenders.

"If you know of anyone involved in illegal firearms activity you should call the Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For information about firearms licensing from Lancashire Police, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/contact-us/firearms-licensing/