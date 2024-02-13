Shocking stats show scale of domestic abuse in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data obtained via freedom of information requests to police forces nationwide shows that a total of 21,558 such crimes were recorded by Lancashire Police between November 2022 and December 2023 - an average of 59 per day.

According to statistics provided to personalinjuryclaimsuk.org.uk, 72 per cent of victims were female, 26 per cent were male and two per cent had a different gender definition or the gender of their was unknown.

It comes as a UK charity warns victims and potential victims of domestic abuse to watch out for the signs of so-called ‘love bombing’, as couples across the country celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Help is out there for those suffering domestic abuse

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Support Service says cards, flowers and gifts are not always genuine indications of love or a respectful relationship.

“Love bombing is where an abusive partner is excessive and obsessive, using emotional abuse and coercive control over their partner.

“The abuser can be intense and seek early and premature commitment,” the organisation said.

WHERE CAN VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE IN LANCASHIRE GET HELP?

Lancashire Victim Services can be contacted on 0300 323 0085 - and their lines are open around the clock, seven days a week.

Alternative the organisation can be emailed - at [email protected] - or written to at: Lancashire Victim Services, Ringway House, Percy Street, Preston, PR1 1HQ

A message on its website states: “It doesn’t matter if you haven’t reported the crime to the police but if you would like to, we can help with that too.

“Whether you have been affected recently or in the past, we are here – to talk, to listen, for advice, for help.

“All of our services are free and confidential, please get in touch.”

WHAT IS DOMESTIC ABUSE?

If you recognise any of these feelings or behaviours then you, or someone you know, may be in an abusive relationship.

Do you ever feel:

***belittled or put down;

***blamed for the abuse or arguments;

***isolated from your family and friends;

***stopped from going to college or work;

***accused of things you haven’t done;

***restricted in what you can wear, who you can see, where you can go or what you can think?

Have you:

***been threatened;

***had things that belong to you destroyed;

***had your personal space invaded;

***had your e-mails, texts or letters checked?

Have you ever been physically hurt by being:

***slapped, hit or punched;

***pushed or shoved;

***bitten or kicked;

***burnt?

Have you ever:

***been touched in a way you don’t want to be touched;

***received unwanted sexual demands;

***been hurt during sex;

***pressured to have unsafe sex – for example, not using a condom;

***pressured to have sex? If your partner, or former partner, has sex with you when you don’t want to, this is rape.