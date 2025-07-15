Sex offender who groomed child in Lancaster brought back from Spain and jailed

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
A 39-year-old man has been jailed for sex offences after being brought back to the UK from Spain.

Thomas Freret was jailed for six years at Preston Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The offences, which happened in Lancaster, date back to 2020 when the victim was just 12.

Freret groomed the victim for sexualised chats, pictures and videos and told the victim to delete the messages in a bid to cover his tracks.

Enquiries found that Freret, who lived at an address in Elche, Spain, until his arrest on November 10 2024, had been issued with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in 2013.

This banned him from using the internet to contact or attempt to contact any child known or believed to be under the age of 16, which this latest offending put him in breach of.

During yesterday’s sentencing hearing, Freret was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DS John Barton, from West Division’s Internet Child Exploitation Team, said: “Freret groomed and exploited a vulnerable child for his own sordid sexual interests. Despite residing in Spain, officers worked tirelessly to ensure he faced justice back here in Lancashire and now he is behind bars where he belongs.”

“Freret is one of a growing number of offenders we’ve put before the courts and I hope this case sends a strong message that our team will continue to relentlessly pursue those who prey on vulnerable young children online.”

