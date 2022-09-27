Sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police for not disclosing his whereabouts following release

Shaun Aver, 36, has failed to complete his registration and notify officers of his whereabouts after being released from prison.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in, of medium build, with short brown hair.

Shaun Aver is wanted by police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Aver has links to Blackpool, Preston, Fleetwood, Cumbria and Bury.

Police say he is a risk to women and children and should not be approached.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]