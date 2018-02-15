Sentence increase for machete killer who murdered disabled man

A machete-wielding killer who brutally murdered a disabled man during a crime spree has had his sentence increased.

Jordan Davidson used the machete and a hammer to kill 67-year-old Nicholas Churton at his home in Crescent Close, Wrexham, North Wales in March last year.

The 26-year-old was jailed for life at Mold Crown Court in December after admitting murder and a string of 13 other offences including robbery.

His minimum term was set at 23 years and four months, but judges at London's Appeal Court ruled on Thursday that was "far too low" and increased it to 30 years.

Davidson appeared in court over a video-link from prison, flanked by security guards, and thanked the judges after hearing his sentence had been increased.

The court heard he set upon Mr Churton, a frail former restaurateur, as he opened the door to his flat on March 23 and subjected him to a savage attack before attempting to cover his tracks by starting a fire.

In the days before and after the murder Davidson committed a number of other serious offences during a 10-day rampage after being evicted from a hostel.

He attacked a man in a park, hitting him with a hammer and leaving him with a fractured skull, and held the machete against a woman's chest during an attempted robbery at a hairdresser's shop.

He also attacked a police officer with a hammer during his arrest, punched a detective when he was being interviewed and slashed a prison officer's neck with a makeshift weapon.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC urged the Appeal Court judges to increase Davidson's minimum term, arguing the crown court judge did not take enough account of these other offences.

Lady Justice Rafferty, sitting with Mr Justice Spencer and Mr Justice Morris, ruled the original term was too low.

She added: "The effect of the minimum tariff identified by the judge was that, for the balance of the indictment, the offender went unpunished."

Davidson will only be released once the Parole Board is satisfied he no longer poses a risk to the public.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "Davidson is an extremely violent individual and his crimes deserved tougher punishment.

"His actions resulted in the tragic death of a vulnerable man and have had an impact on numerous people's lives.

"I am pleased the court has now seen fit to increase the prison term."