Search for Blackpool stab victim Cameron Casson

Police are searching for the victim of a stabbing in Blackpool yesterday (Tuesday, November 29).

By Matthew Calderbank
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 10:03am

Cameron Casson was attacked in the Clevedon Road area and stabbed in the leg, but fled before officers arrived at the scene.

The 22-year-old from Lancaster is also wanted on warrant for drugs offences, as well as breaching a community order.

Officers are concerned for Cameron’s welfare and are urging him to come forward so he can receive appropriate medical treatment for his wound.

Officers believe Cameron Casson, 22, from Lancaster, was assaulted on Tuesday, November 29 in the Clevedon Road area of Blackpool, suffering a stab wound to his leg

Temp Insp Paul Connor, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information to find Cameron Casson, who we believe was seriously assaulted in Blackpool.

"While Casson is wanted, we also have concerns for his welfare following a report of a stabbing in Blackpool.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0284 of November 29.