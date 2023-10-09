Search continues for man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary in Preston
The search continues for a man who is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with an aggravated burglary in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Jamie Knowles is wanted by police as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary at a home in Preston.
The 19-year-old is approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown curly hair.
He has links to Preston, South Ribble, Lancaster and Blackpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask members of the public not to approach him but report any sightings to police by calling 01772 209940 or by emailing [email protected].”