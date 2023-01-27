News you can trust since 1837
Search continues for high-risk St Annes sex offender who may have travelled to Cumbria

A wanted sex offender from St Annes may have travelled to Cumbria, police said.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:42pm

A warrant was issued for James Atkinson’s arrest after he failed to turn up at a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court earlier this month.

The 57-year-old, of St George’s Road, St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build and is balding.

James Atkinson, a registered sex offender from St Annes, is wanted after failing to turn up at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police believe Atkinson may have travelled to Cumbria, with information suggesting he was in Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere and Kendal this week.

Atkinson also has links to Blackpool and Yorkshire.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected]