A warrant was issued for James Atkinson’s arrest after he failed to turn up at a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court earlier this month.

The 57-year-old, of St George’s Road, St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build and is balding.

James Atkinson, a registered sex offender from St Annes, is wanted after failing to turn up at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police believe Atkinson may have travelled to Cumbria, with information suggesting he was in Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere and Kendal this week.

Atkinson also has links to Blackpool and Yorkshire.