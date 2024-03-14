Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley Barratt is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to comply with his notification requirements.

It is believed the 35-year-old is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.

Officers on Thursday released two new CCTV images of Barratt in the hopes someone may recognise him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 01254 353246 or email [email protected]

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.