Scorton vicar who was victim of assault and insulting poster in dog foul row speaks after pensioner fined

Dog walker Peter Camm, 82, of The Square, Scorton, near Lancaster, was fined £384 after an ongoing row with Rev Anton Muller, of St Peter’s church, who had mentioned him in a newsletter.

Camm admitted displaying an abusive poster in his car, assaulting Rev Muller on Boxing Day 2019 and breaching a restraining order.

Rev Anton Muller

Rev Muller said: “St Peter’s Church and its grounds are a place of welcome and hospitality for all and will continue to be so without exclusion.

"We will continue to welcome those who enjoy visiting and that includes those who come to exercise their dogs.

“There will always be those who refuse to clean up after their dogs and, even though the health risks are well known, persist in allowing their dogs to foul.

“We have children and families who enjoy the grounds and our field is also used for grazing cattle.

We want this to continue and we hope all who visit will do so with care and courtesy so everyone can enjoy the peace and sanctity of this very special place in the heart of Scorton.”