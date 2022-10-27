Road still closed after van crashes into Lancaster canal
A van driver was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after crashing and ending up in the Lancaster canal.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police were called around 10.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 26) to a report of a crash in Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus.
It was reported a Mercedes van had come off a bridge into a canal.
Emergency services attended with the driver, a man in his 30s, taken to hospital for treatment.
Most Popular
The driver was reported for due care offences.
Cabus Nook Lane, Scorton is currently closed to allow recovery of the vehicle today (Thursday, October 27).