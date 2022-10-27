Police were called around 10.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 26) to a report of a crash in Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus.

It was reported a Mercedes van had come off a bridge into a canal.

Emergency services attended with the driver, a man in his 30s, taken to hospital for treatment.

This van driver was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after crashing and ending up in the canal. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

The driver was reported for due care offences.