Remembrance Sunday: Lancaster vandals break Remembrance statues just days before commemorations
Vandals have damaged remembrance silhouettes on Scotforth Road and the Pointer roundabout in Lancaster just days before Remembrance Sunday.
The Remembrance Silhouettes were of a spitfire and a suffragette.
Lancaster City Council confirmed the silhouettes have been damaged and removed for repair on November 12.
It is not clear if it was an act of vandalism or whether a car has damaged them.
Lancaster resident and former councillor, Joshua Brandwood said: “This appears to be a mindless act of vandalism which disrespects the memory of past and present personnel serving our country.
"It is frankly abhorrent anybody would feel it’s acceptable to break the remembrance silhouettes.
"I feel the matter should be passed on to the police to investigate and charge those responsible.”