The Remembrance Silhouettes were of a spitfire and a suffragette.

Lancaster City Council confirmed the silhouettes have been damaged and removed for repair on November 12.

It is not clear if it was an act of vandalism or whether a car has damaged them.

Lancaster resident and former councillor, Joshua Brandwood said: “This appears to be a mindless act of vandalism which disrespects the memory of past and present personnel serving our country.

"It is frankly abhorrent anybody would feel it’s acceptable to break the remembrance silhouettes.