Queen Street Morecambe assault update: Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident

Following on from an appeal earlier this week, police wish to speak to Ben Nightingale as part of their enquiries into the incident on March 30.

Nightingale is described as white, 35 years, six feet tall, with cropped dark brown hair, and blue eyes. He may currently have a beard.

He has a tattoo saying Michelle on the right side of his neck and a tattoo of the name Hayley on his back.

Police are trying to trace Ben Nightingale in connection with an incident on a Morecambe street which left a man with serious head injuries.

His last known address was Eaves Lane in Woodplumpton, Preston but he also has links to Rochdale.

Police were called after a man, aged in his 30s, was found on Queen Street in Morecambe and taken to hospital. He remains in a serious condition.

Contact police on 101 quoting log 0118 of March 31 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.