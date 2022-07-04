Public warned not to approach Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police after breaching criminal behaviour order

A Preston man is wanted by Lancashire Police after breaching a breaching criminal behaviour order.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:33 pm

Aaron Alty is “in breach of a criminal behaviour order imposed”, Lancashire Police said.

The 19-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of proportionate build, with curly brown hair and facial hair.

He has links to the Broadgate and Avenham areas of Preston as well as Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Police appeal to identify 3 people after suspicious activity near Lancaster trai...

“People are advised not to approach Alty but if they see him are asked to provide a description of his clothing and a location,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you see Alty or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Have you seen Aaron Alty? (Credit: Lancashire Police)