Aaron Alty is “in breach of a criminal behaviour order imposed”, Lancashire Police said.

The 19-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of proportionate build, with curly brown hair and facial hair.

He has links to the Broadgate and Avenham areas of Preston as well as Lancaster.

“People are advised not to approach Alty but if they see him are asked to provide a description of his clothing and a location,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you see Alty or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected]