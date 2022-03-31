Public urged not to approach Bamber Bridge man with links to Lancaster

Police want to speak to Ashton in relation to an allegation of assault.

Ashton is 5ft 3ins tall, with dark brown hair, green eyes and has a scar on his forehead and under his left eye. He has the initials LA tattooed on his neck.

He has links to Lancaster, Chorley and the South Ribble.

Lee Ashton, 26, from Bamber Bridge is wanted by police in relation to an allegation of assault.