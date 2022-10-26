12 projects aimed at making a positive, lasting difference in their communities have received extra funding to help their support work.

Schemes in this latest tranche range from diversionary activity, awareness around sexual violence, and engagement with young people to avoid them getting involved in crime.

The county's Police and Crime Commissioner set up the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund in 2021.

Over £85k is being invested into deterring crime and tackling offending in Lancashire (Credit: Adobe Stock)

The scheme uses cash seized from criminals to help community groups tackle spikes in antisocial behaviour (ASB) in their area.

A total of £143,000 has been given to 20 projects across the county since it was launched.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve again been able to support community groups across Lancashire through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, as we continue to tackle crime and re-offending across the county and protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By backing community projects that make areas safer and deter crime, we’re supporting the officers that are taking the fight to criminals, and the work that the Constabulary is doing to keep people safe.

“There is always a poetic irony in using cash seized from criminals and pumping it back into the communities they once exploited, helping us fund projects that address underlying causes of crimes bettering the lives of those in the community.”

For more information on the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, click HERE.

These are the projects receiving funding in this round:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- CANWe Solutions CIC – East Division – working with young people subject to No Further Action disposal by the police, ensuring they have access to support – £10,000

- Positive Action in the Community – Pendle – youth club provision in response to increase in antisocial behaviour in Pendle – £9,988.80

- The Billy Project Personal Training – Blackburn with Darwen – support for vulnerable women both victims and ex-offenders, working on fitness, confidence building and referral to other specialist services – £8,500

- Fleetwood Town Community Trust – Wyre – targeting specific ASB hotspot areas in Fleetwood following consultations with young people, with young club facilities and diversionary activity – £10,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The Washington Group (Northwest CIC) – Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre – targeted events around sexualisation in schools colleges, wider community – working with education, police, councils and charities – £8,550

- Wigan Athletic Community Trust – West Lancashire – diversionary activity in the heart of Digmoor, Tanhouse areas of Skelmersdale around ASB – £7,200

- AFC Fylde Community Foundation – Fylde – support for those who have witnessed or been subjected to domestic abuse – £9,750

- Freckleton Parish Council – Freckleton – extension to CCTV system that covers Memorial Park and Main Road area – £1,100

Advertisement Hide Ad

- East Cliff Residents Association – Preston – aims to deter ASB, arson and other crimes through additional CCTV cameras – £1,150

- Larches, Savick and Lea Pact Partnership – Preston – develop of engagement with young people with activities, educational workshops and support on health and wellbeing – £2,400

- Blackpool FC Community Trust – Blackpool – delivery of services in hotspot locations identified with police and community safety teams, with mentoring and engagement with those at risk of or involved in ASB – £10,000