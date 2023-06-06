News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

£60k in cash seized from criminals invested back into fight against crime in Lancashire

Over £60k seized from criminals is being invested back into the fight against crime in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST

Eight new projects from across the county are being supported, as part of the Commissioner's Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund.

Over £33k is helping deter crime by supporting five local organisations, together with almost £9k provided to three projects via the Police Innovation Fund, which aims to support ideas and innovative ways of working that could make a difference to policing in Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further 18k was also approved outside of the fund, to invest in secure storage of seizures as more ill gotten gains are taken from offenders.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden is investing over £60k, seized from criminals, back into the fight against crime in LancashirePolice and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden is investing over £60k, seized from criminals, back into the fight against crime in Lancashire
Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden is investing over £60k, seized from criminals, back into the fight against crime in Lancashire
Most Popular
Read More
Shops caught red-handed selling alcohol to children just weeks after knife sting...

Projects include CCTV, lighting, a shop and pub watch scheme and support for street pastors, alongside projects tackling ASB and preventing people becoming victims.

Since March 2022, the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund has supported a range of initiatives aimed at reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in the local community, with 31 projects funded through the Community strand, and over £700k invested across the whole of the Fund since launch.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner said: “The first twelve months of my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund saw cash, seized from criminals, being invested into strong, community focused projects that help deliver my Fighting Crime Plan and make everyone, across the county, safer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With local groups delivering projects that target concerns in neighbourhoods, and investment towards innovative policing that keep us one step ahead of criminals, we’re making a positive difference whilst hitting offenders where it hurts, their pockets.

“We have seen how important it is to support local people and neighbourhoods to reduce the risk of crime, prevent victims and the role projects can have when breaking cycles of reoffending.

“As I continue to lead the fight against crime, I will work closely with the Constabulary and partners across Lancashire so that any investment we make delivers value for money and, crucially, positive results that make a lasting difference.”

For more information on the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, visit lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/grant-funding/safer-lancashire-neighbourhoods-fund.