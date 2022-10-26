£1,000 reward offered to find man wanted in connection with supply of Class A drugs who ‘could be anywhere in UK'
Crimestoppers is offering a £1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man wanted over the supply of Class A drugs.
Matthew Purves is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Northamptonshire.
The 38-year-old is originally from Peterborough but “could be anywhere in the country,” Lancashire Police said.
He has links to various places including Stockton-on-Tees and Cambridge, and is also known to have regularly visited the Malaga/Marbella areas of Spain.
Anyone who sees Purves, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 999.
To qualify for the £1,000 reward, pass your information onto Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.