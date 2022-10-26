Matthew Purves is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Northamptonshire.

The 38-year-old is originally from Peterborough but “could be anywhere in the country,” Lancashire Police said.

He has links to various places including Stockton-on-Tees and Cambridge, and is also known to have regularly visited the Malaga/Marbella areas of Spain.

Anyone who sees Purves, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 999.

To qualify for the £1,000 reward, pass your information onto Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

The reward is only available to people contacting Crimestoppers directly.

