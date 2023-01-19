Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says sorry for seatbelt slip-up on social media video during Blackpool visit
Rishi Sunak has apologised for failing to wear a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip in the back of a moving car in Blackpool.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister had made a “brief error of judgment” by removing his seatbelt as he visited Lancashire on Thursday (January 19).
The video – to promote the latest round of “levelling up” spending – was posted on Mr Sunak’s Instagram account.
A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”.
“The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt,” the spokesman added.
“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”
In the video, Mr Sunak can be seen addressing the camera while the car travels through Blackpool.
Passengers caught failing to wear a seatbelt when one is available, unless covered by a valid exemption, can be given an on-the-spot £100 fine.
The fine can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.
The Government has considered toughening seatbelt rules to ensure drivers not wearing them could receive penalty points.
Exemptions include having a doctor's certificate for a medical reason, or being in a vehicle used for a police, fire and rescue service.
But Downing Street did not believe there was an exception for travelling in a ministerial car.
Lancashire Constabulary referred queries to the Metropolitan Police, which is yet to respond.
Recent Department for Transport figures suggested around 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads in 2021 were unrestrained.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "It seems like the PM is getting too used to flying around in private jets that he's forgotten to wear a seatbelt in a car."
The AA warned of the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.
“No matter who you are, it is important to wear your seatbelt when in the car,” an AA spokesman said.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said “everyone should take seatbelt laws seriously – whoever and wherever they are”.