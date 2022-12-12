The pair grabbed a number of coats before taking off in a dark coloured Ford C Max, driven by a third person.

A similar incident was reported at JD Sports in Aintree, Merseyside, earlier on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoplifters make off with £4,000 of stolen coats at Deepdale store - Police appeal for information about men in CCTV footage.

Lancashire Police are looking for the two men seen on CCTV.