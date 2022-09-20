Preston man wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour
Lancashire Police launched an appeal to help find a Preston man wanted in connection with a number of offences.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:19 pm
Daniel Helme is wanted in connection with offences of common assault, criminal damage and using coercive and controlling behaviour.
The 28-year-old, from Hoyles Lane, Preston, has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
Police on Tuesday (September 20) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.
If you have seen Daniel or know where he may be, call 101 or email [email protected]