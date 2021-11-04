Police warning after scam callers try to defraud Lancaster resident out of money

Police said on their Facebook page: "This afternoon a resident in South Lancaster was contacted via telephone from someone reporting to be the Police.

"They told the resident they are investigating a fraud. No money was taken and the resident ended the call!"

"Please look out for the following signs of a scam call:

Beware of scammers trying to get money out of local residents.

"The caller asks you to transfer money to a new account for fraud reasons.

"They phone to ask for your 4-digit PIN or online banking password. Even if they ask you to tap it into your telephone keypad rather than saying it out loud, it’s still a scam.

"The caller doesn’t give you time to think, tries to stop you from speaking to another householder or is insistent and makes you feel uncomfortable.

"They ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safekeeping.

"They say you’ve been a victim of fraud and offer to send a courier to your home to collect your cash, PIN, payment card or cheque book.

"Get this message out to your family, friends and neighbours.