Police warning after increase in house burglaries in Lancaster and Morecambe

The increase in residential burglaries includes several targeted addresses where the owners/occupiers have been away for the night.

A police spokesman said: "Please remain vigilant if you are going on holiday or away and ensure all doors and windows are left locked and secure, set burglar alarms, lock any side gates and consider the use of CCTV, security lighting and internal lights on timers.

"Speak with any trusted neighbours to inform them you are going away and enquire about any visits they could make.

"As always if you see anything suspicious then please contact the police."

Police can be contacted on 101, or you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/