Police warning about house rent fraud after Lancashire victims lose over £100,000

Police said recently they have seen an increase in rental fraud across Lancashire which is known as a type of advance fee fraud.

Rental fraud happens when would-be tenants are tricked into paying an upfront fee to rent a property.

In reality, the property does not exist, has already been rented out, or has been rented to multiple victims at the same time.

To Let sign. Picture: Adobe Stock. Lancashire victims have been defrauded out of over £100,000 from house rental fraud.

The victim loses the upfront fee they have paid and is not able to rent the property they thought they had secured with the payment.

In the last nine months Lancashire victims have reported to Action Fraud, a total loss of £103,500 to this fraud type.

Most victims report seeing property for rent on social media accounts such as Facebook which are fake accounts made to look like professional.

The victim meets the offender somewhere central like a railway station, is given the rental agreement and keys to the property in exchange for the fee.

It is only when they turn up at the property that they realise it either doesn't exist, is already occupied or sometimes find other people all thinking they've rented the same property.

Tips on how to try and avoid being a victim:

*Don't transfer or hand over money until you've seen the property yourself in the presence of the agent or landlord.