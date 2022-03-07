Police want to reassure residents that an investigation is currently ongoing and to remain vigilant.

For tips on how to keep your home and valuables safe, follow our crime prevention advice below

*Lock your windows and doors, even when you are in

*Remove attractive items from window view, such as electronics, car keys, cash or jewellery and store any high value items in a secure place

*Hide your keys away from the letterbox - there are devices that can be used to retrieve them if they are close enough

*Any items that could be used to aid entry to your property, such as ladders and other tools, need to be stored away

*Immobilise have a free online service where you can mark and register your property for free

*Security lighting, timer switches and house alarms are a great deterrent and installing them should be considered

*Keep an eye on your neighbour’s property and encourage them to do the same for you. Report anything suspicious

*Keep ladders and tools stored away; don't leave them outside where they could be used to break into your home

For more information about how to protect your property then please click here

If you have any information which may be linked to these crimes or notice anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.