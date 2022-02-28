Police using plain clothes officers and other tactics to tackle anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre

Residents and the business community have reported anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

This weekend, the Lancaster Neighbourhood policing team will be out and about to tackle this using a variety of tactics, including plain clothes officers – so watch out!

Parents/guardians should be prepared, if it’s your child causing an issue, expect to be contacted by police to come and collect your child.