Police using plain clothes officers and other tactics to tackle anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre
Police will be tackling anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre this weekend.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:30 pm
Residents and the business community have reported anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
This weekend, the Lancaster Neighbourhood policing team will be out and about to tackle this using a variety of tactics, including plain clothes officers – so watch out!
Parents/guardians should be prepared, if it’s your child causing an issue, expect to be contacted by police to come and collect your child.