Albanian national Eglivan Atija was arrested at Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster on Tuesday, April 25.

The cash was seized and Atija was arrested and taken into custody.

The 40-year-old appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 27 where he admitted possessing the cash from illegal drug dealing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Albanian national Eglivan Atija, 40, was arrested at Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster on Tuesday, April 25 where he was found with £40,000 in cash from drug dealing

Atija, of Nimmings Road, Halesowen near Birmingham, was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court on June 8.