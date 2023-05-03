News you can trust since 1837
Police seize £40,000 in drugs cash from Albanian man at M6 services

A man found in possession of £40,000 in cash at a motorway services has admitted the money was made from drug dealing.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:33 BST

Albanian national Eglivan Atija was arrested at Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster on Tuesday, April 25.

The cash was seized and Atija was arrested and taken into custody.

The 40-year-old appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 27 where he admitted possessing the cash from illegal drug dealing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Albanian national Eglivan Atija, 40, was arrested at Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster on Tuesday, April 25 where he was found with £40,000 in cash from drug dealingAlbanian national Eglivan Atija, 40, was arrested at Forton Services on the M6 near Lancaster on Tuesday, April 25 where he was found with £40,000 in cash from drug dealing
Atija, of Nimmings Road, Halesowen near Birmingham, was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court on June 8.

There was no bail application made by his lawyer Patrick Nelligan.