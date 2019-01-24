Police seize drugs, guns and illegal tobacco in dawn raids across Lancaster and Morecambe

Drugs, cash, guns and illegal tobacco were seized by police after early morning raids in Lancaster and Morecambe.



Lancashire Police executed three drug warrants at homes in Lancaster around 8am on Wednesday (January 23) after intelligence was received from the public.

Officers used a battering ram, also known as "the big red key", to force entry to the homes, one of which was located on Broadway.

Police said they had recovered suspected drugs, cash, weapons and replica firearms, among other illegal possessions.

The officers then moved on to Morecambe to help Trading Standards conduct with three search warrants where a large quantity of illegal tobacco was seized at one address.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would not be able to target these issues without the help of the public.

"If you have information about the dealing of drugs or the selling of illegal tobacco, please report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."