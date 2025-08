Harry Ralphs.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with investigations into assault, criminal damage and theft.

Harry Ralphs, 34, is 5ft 8in tall and of slim build.

He has connections to Morecambe and Lancaster.

For any sightings of Ralphs, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 460 of 24th June.