Police seek two Morecambe FC fans who helped disabled man after assault

After the Morecambe v Bolton Wanderers football match on Saturday February 5, police received a report of an assault on a man on a disability scooter.

They are aware that two Morecambe supporters helped this man, and are now asking for them to contact the police to assist with their investigation.

The incident followed disorder during the game at the Mazuma Stadium, which ended with allegations of racism towards the Bolton dugout, claims of objects being thrown at Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith and visiting fans entering the playing surface following their stoppage-time equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium.

A 61-year-old man from Morecambe was later arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, while Bolton have since issued banning orders to eight of their supporters involved in incidents at the game.