Police seek two Morecambe FC fans who helped disabled man after assault
Police are appealing for two Morecambe FC fans who assisted after a man on a disability scooter was assaulted to come forward.
After the Morecambe v Bolton Wanderers football match on Saturday February 5, police received a report of an assault on a man on a disability scooter.
They are aware that two Morecambe supporters helped this man, and are now asking for them to contact the police to assist with their investigation.
The incident followed disorder during the game at the Mazuma Stadium, which ended with allegations of racism towards the Bolton dugout, claims of objects being thrown at Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith and visiting fans entering the playing surface following their stoppage-time equaliser.
A 61-year-old man from Morecambe was later arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, while Bolton have since issued banning orders to eight of their supporters involved in incidents at the game.
If anyone has any information regarding the assault, which happened on Westgate in Morecambe at around 5.30pm, please call 101 and quote log number LC-20220205-1492.