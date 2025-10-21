Police seek man who helped stop knifepoint robbery in Morecambe
It was reported to police that at around 1.40pm on Saturday October 18, a woman in her 60s was approached on Clarendon Road and threatened with a knife, before having her handbag stolen.
As the woman’s bag was stolen, a passer-by intervened, and the bag was left at the scene. Thankfully the woman was unhurt.
An investigation is under way and enquiries, including CCTV enquiries, have been conducted and are ongoing.
As part of the enquiries, police wish to speak to the passer-by, solely as a witness.
He is described as being around 70 years old, white with grey hair and around 5ft 4in tall. He was thought to be wearing a blue and white checked shirt, black pants and glasses.
It is understood he arrived at the scene from the Clarendon Road and West End Road area of Morecambe.
Police have emphasised they wish to speak to him simply as a witness; he is not in any trouble.
They would also like to speak with a man described as around 6ft tall, black, clean shaven and wearing a dark black hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers.
He is thought to have spoken with an English accent.
If you have any information that could assist police in their enquiries, or in identifying the witness or the other man, contact them on 101 quoting log 0777 of 18th October.