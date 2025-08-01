Police seek man caught on CCTV after phone theft in Lancaster
Police are looking for a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of a mobile phone in Lancaster.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV about a burglary at a business in Sun Street at about 4pm on Thursday July 24.
A mobile phone was taken and police believe the person caught on camera could have information which will help their enquiries.
If you know who they are email [email protected] quoting log number lc-20250724-1213.