Police seek man caught on CCTV after phone theft in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Do you know this man?
Police are looking for a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of a mobile phone in Lancaster.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV about a burglary at a business in Sun Street at about 4pm on Thursday July 24.

A mobile phone was taken and police believe the person caught on camera could have information which will help their enquiries.

If you know who they are email [email protected] quoting log number lc-20250724-1213.

