Craig Waring, 46, is missing from home and is of “high concern at this current moment in time”, said Lancashire Police.

He is described as 6'1" with a stocky build, short brown hair and is clean shaven.

He also has tattoo sleeves on both arms – dragons on his right arm and angels and stars on his left arm.

Craig Waring, 46, is known to frequent Morecambe and is currently believed to be suffering with his mental health

Craig was last seen wearing a thick black and green camouflage jacket with a hood, dark coloured tracksuit pants and dark trainers.

He is known to frequent Rishton in the Hyndburn district of east Lancashire and London.

A police spokesman said: “Craig has been missing for a considerable length of time and is currently believed to be suffering with his mental health.