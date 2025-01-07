Police search for owner after motocross bike thought to be stolen is found in Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are trying to trace the owner of a recovered motocross bike which is believed to be stolen.
The bike – a Honda CRF 150 – has been located and recovered by police in Lancaster, and it is suspected it may be stolen.
If this is your machine then you can email PC Smith on [email protected], call 101, ot use the ‘contact an officer’ option on the Lancashire Police website website, quoting log LC-20250106-0618.