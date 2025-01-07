Police search for owner after motocross bike thought to be stolen is found in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
Police are trying to trace the owner of a recovered motocross bike which is believed to be stolen.

The bike – a Honda CRF 150 – has been located and recovered by police in Lancaster, and it is suspected it may be stolen.

If this is your machine then you can email PC Smith on [email protected], call 101, ot use the ‘contact an officer’ option on the Lancashire Police website website, quoting log LC-20250106-0618.

