Police search for Morecambe man wanted for string of burglaries

Leigh McGinley.

Police are seeking public help to find a man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.

Leigh McGinley, 35, is wanted in connection with investigations into numerous commercial burglaries and for breach of bail.

He is 5ft 8in tall and of slim build, and has connections to Morecambe.

For any sightings of McGinley, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.