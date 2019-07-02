Police search for missing man from Morecambe

A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from Morecambe.

Police said they are looking for Richard Stephenson who disappeared from the Morecambe area yesterday (July 1).

Richard Stephenson, 52, has been reported missing from the Lancaster/Morecambe area

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10" tall, with short medium brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and walking boots.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us find Richard Stephenson, 52, who is missing from Morecambe?"

"Anybody with any information please get in touch on 101, quoting log 0744 of July 1."