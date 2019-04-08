Police search for missing 42-year-old Morecambe man

Police are searching for a 42-year-old man who has been reported missing in Morecambe.

Tony Dixon was last seen in the West End area of Morecambe on Friday, April 5.

Tony Dixon, 42, was last seen in the West End area of Morecambe on Friday, April 5.

Police believe he might still be in the Morecambe or Lancaster area.

Tony was last seen wearing a turquoise Berghaus coat and blue jeans.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Can you help us find Tony Dixon?

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and we appeal directly to Tony to make contact and let us know you are safe and well."