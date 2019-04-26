Police search for Lancaster assault suspect who is wanted on recall to prison

A 35-year-old Lancaster man is wanted by police on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Lancashire Police have appealed for the public's help in locating Brendan Harrington, who is suspected of assault and criminal damage in the Lancaster area.

Brendan Harrington, 35, is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, assault and recall to prison.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said: "If you are reading this Mr Harrington, you could always hand yourself in to Lancaster Police Station."

If anyone has information that might assist in locating Harrington, please call '101' or 01524 596920 or email 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.