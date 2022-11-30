Police have released CCTV images of the pair, who are accused of stealing large quantities of champagne and whisky from Booths stores in Preston, Chorley, Garstang, Longridge, Lancaster, Carnforth, and Clitheroe.

Officers are asking for our readers’ help to identify the pair after supermarkets were targeted on Wednesday, November 16 and Saturday, November 19.

A police spokesman said: “Do you recognise these two men? The offenders were caught on CCTV and we are appealing for anyone who recognises them to contact us.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] – quoting log 0464 of November 22, 2022.