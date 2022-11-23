Police released images of more than 200 items of jewellery they believed had been stolen in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

A large quantity of jewellery including rings, necklaces, watches, earrings, brooches and cufflinks were discovered as part of investigations into burglaries in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

Det Insp Juliet Heald, from the Southern Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We have recovered a significant amount of jewellery which we suspect has been stolen from homes across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

“We’re keen to reunite these items with their rightful owners. Many of the items will likely hold significant sentimental value to their owners.”

Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them, or knows who they might belong to, should call 101, quoting reference 35/NT/19639/22 Operation Belair.

You can also contact the police via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

A selection of images are below. All of the images can be viewed on Flickr.

1. Do you recognise these items? - Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales

2. Do you recognise these items? Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them should call 101, quoting reference 35/NT/19639/22 Operation Belair. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales

3. Do you recognise these items? Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them should call 101, quoting reference 35/NT/19639/22 Operation Belair. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales

4. Do you recognise these items? Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them should call 101, quoting reference 35/NT/19639/22 Operation Belair. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Photo Sales