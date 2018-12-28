Police release image of Preston man wanted after Christmas Day stabbing

A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day stabbing in Preston has been identified by police.



Police have confirmed they are hunting for Warren Givens, a 44-year-old man from Preston, after a stabbing in the Plungington area of the city on Christmas Day.

A 37-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition following the stabbing in Eldon Street, near Moor Park.

Roads were cordoned off as armed officers raided a home in Blackpool Road shortly after 9am on Christmas Day as they hunted the suspect.

But the home was empty and the suspect is believed to have fled.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help in finding him, but are warning that Givens "should not be approached".

Detective Inspector Nick Hills, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious assault during which a man suffered some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who knows where Warren Givens may be to get in touch.

"I would also ask that Warren himself contacts us if he sees this appeal as he knows we want to speak with him."

Warren Givens is described as white, 5’9” tall, medium build with short light brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 0302 of December 25 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111. Immediate sightings should be reported on 999.