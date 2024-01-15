Police release CCTV image of man they wish to speak to after fight in Morecambe bar

Morecambe police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in a Morecambe pub just before Christmas.

Officers were called to the Royal Bar & Shaker in Marine Road Central shortly after 11pm on Saturday December 16 after a fight broke out in the bar involving several people.

During the incident, the victim, a man in his 20s, was headbutted in the face, losing a tooth and suffering a dislodged nose.

At the time, the pub's owners released a statement saying they were "doing everything we can to assist the police with their investigation."

Do you recognise this man?

"We deeply regret the incident and assure you that our staff responded appropriately, considering the scale and involvement of people," they added.

Police say they now wish to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries.