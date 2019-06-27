Police release CCTV image of Lancaster phone thief suspect

Police are investigating the theft of a number of smartphones from a Lancaster nightclub.

The phones were allegedly stolen from the Dalton Rooms in Dalton Square in the early hours of Sunday, June 16.

Police would like to identify this man after a number of phones were stolen from Dalton Rooms in Lancaster on June 16

Following enquiries, Lancashire Police believe they have identified the suspect on the venue's CCTV.

An image of the suspect leaving the Dalton Rooms has now been released and Lancashire Police are appealing to the public to help identify him.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a number of thefts of phones occurred in Dalton Rooms in Lancaster on the morning of June 16.

"We need help identifying the man pictured below who we need to speak to in relation to the thefts.

"Any information can be phoned in on 101 quoting 04/111463/19, or alternatively by emailing 7539@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"