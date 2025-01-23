Police release CCTV image after coach driver is assaulted in Lancaster

Do you recognise this man?

Police are seeking help from the public to trace a man following a report of an assault on a bus driver.

Lancaster police received a report of an incident outside Lancaster Bus Station on Thursday January 16 at around 6.30pm, in which a coach driver was assaulted, causing him injuries.

A police spokesman said: “If you recognise this person, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1088 of 16th January.”