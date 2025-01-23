Police release CCTV image after coach driver is assaulted in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 11:21 BST
Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Police are seeking help from the public to trace a man following a report of an assault on a bus driver.

Lancaster police received a report of an incident outside Lancaster Bus Station on Thursday January 16 at around 6.30pm, in which a coach driver was assaulted, causing him injuries.

A police spokesman said: “If you recognise this person, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1088 of 16th January.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice